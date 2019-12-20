Share:

KARACHI-The first episode of the drama serial ‘Dewwangi’ has finally aired, and it was as gripping as we were expecting it to be. The story began with a brief introduction of the characters with Hiba Bukhari, playing the role of Nageen Faiyaz, who belongs to a lower-middle-class family. She lives with her sister and brother-in-law.

Her sister supports her and tries to give her the best, but her brother-in-law, played by Noor Ul Hasan, and his mother consider her a burden. After she completes her BA, she tries finding a job but couldn’t get a good one. His brother-in-law persuades her to take the job of a bus hostess, and given her circumstances, she agrees.

On the other hand, we see Danish Taimoor playing the character of Sultan Durrani, a young business tycoon who leads his life based on the rules he has set for himself. He is shown to be rigid about them and does not compromise on them at any cost.

We also see that Sultan’s uncle is a politician with significant influence and wants him to join politics too. Still, he intends to focus on expanding his father’s businesses before he can take some other responsibilities. Sultan also has a cousin Narmeen, played by Zoya Nasir, who wishes to get married to Sultan and is overly expressive about it.

Overall, it was an impressive start to this engaging serial. Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari gave remarkable performances and were utterly fit for their roles.

All the other actors, too, did justice to their characters and make us look forward to what they have in store for us.

The promos before the drama began, and now the first episode has us all excited for Deewangi. We look forward to Sultan and Nageen crossing paths and the way the story will unfold.