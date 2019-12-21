Share:

KARACHI - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan on Friday announced holding public gathering in Karachi on Sunday to protest over the verdict of special court in high treason case against the former military ruler General (r) Pervez Musharraf.

“We will be holding a public gathering in Karachi against the decision at Liaquatabad flyover on Sunday,” announced the party convener and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui flanked by other members of the coordination committee at the party’s Bahadurabad headquarters in a presser.

He also requested the traders, business community members, journalists and all other segments of the society to participate in the Sunday’s public gathering to express their dissent over the gathering.

The MQM-P leader while discussing the detailed verdict said that said that the language used in it has raised severe questions on the merit of the case.

Terming the words used in the judgment as regretful, Siddiqui said that even the top PPP leader Benazir Bhutto declared such court that announced the recent verdict as kangaroo courts.

“If court verdicts hint towards biases then it could have severe consequences on the judicial process,” he said.

He said that the special court verdict has hurt the sentiments of many loyal citizens of the country. We respect the courts and even today hope that the courts will review this judgment,” Siddiqui said.

The convener said that the court verdicts change the fate of the country and if such harsh language would be used in them then it would not set a good precedent.

He said that the language used in the verdict could cause a rift between the institutions and only the chief justice could play a key role in identifying causes and nefarious designs behind this verdict.