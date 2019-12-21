Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that court decision against Pervez Musharraf poses no threat to democracy in the country.

“Only the legal team of the government will present its stance on judicial and legal matters. All are equal under the law and those involved in PIC attack cannot escape punishment”, he said while addressing a ceremony regarding his oath-taking as Chief Scouts Punjab and later talking to media here at Governor House on Friday.

Chief Commissioner Boys Scouts Association Sarfaraz Qamar Daha administered oath to Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar. Acting Provincial Scouts Commissioner Punjab Muhammad Waseem Bari, Provincial Secretary Punjab Scouts Association Muhammad Tariq Qureshi and others attended the ceremony.

Talking to media, the Governor said that entire nation was grieved over paragraph 66 of court decision against Pervez Musharraf especially over its wording which could be used in 21st century. He said the legal committee constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan was also reviewing the court verdict. “What the government has to do in this connection would be done in accordance with recommendations of the legal committee that will also give government’s stance over the verdict. Democracy is strengthened in the country and the court decision against Pervez Musharraf poses no threat to democracy and the government”, he observed.

Addressing the ceremony, the Governor said: “I am sure that the youth will create good moral qualities of a true scout in them as per vision and expectations of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah”, he said, adding that it was a also a matter of great satisfaction that Punjab Boys Scouts Association was well aware of its responsibilities of guiding the youth and serving the society in a very professional way. “Our scouts and leaders are depiction of such characteristic of the nation as was dreamt by Poet of the East Allama Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah”, he said.

Meanwhile, a Christmas ceremony was arranged at Governor House. Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam along with hundreds of Christians participated in the ceremony and also cut the Christmas cake. Addressing on this occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that protection of lives and properties of the minorities is being ensured in Pakistan. As per August 11 speech of Quaid-i-Azam, he said that minorities are provided with all those facilities being enjoyed by every Pakistani under the law and the constitution. The historic project of Kartarpur Corridor is also a proof of Pakistan’s love with the minorities.In his address on this occasion, Ejaz Alam said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government will fulfill the promises made with minority communities.

Begum Governor

opens sports gala

Begum Governor Parveen Sarwar opened a sports gala on Friday at Home Economics College University (HECU) and distributed prizes among the winning players. HECU Vice Chancellor Dr. Kanwal Ameen, Sports Teacher Quratul Aien, Registrar Dr. Afia, In-charge Girls Guide Humera Mobarak Bhatti and others were also present at the gala.

Felicitating all the winning players, Begum Governor said sports along with curricular activities were essential part of education. “Today the daughters of the nation are bringing laurels to the country in all sectors including education and sports, and it is responsibility of all of us to encourage them”. She said that women played important role in development of a society and the country will get strengthened with the empowerment of women.