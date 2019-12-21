Share:

ISLAMABAD - Noor Zaman on Friday carved out easy 3-0 victory in the first round of the 13th DG Rangers Sindh Squash Championship 2019 being played at Sindh Rangers Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, North Nazimabad, Karachi. Noor Zaman wasted very little time to take the first game 11-7. It was all Noor in the second game, winning it 11-2 and then he went onto take the third game 11-5 to complete victory against Canadian Darusham Khan in 22 minutes. In other matches of the day, Saad Abdullah beat wildcard recipient Rafi Khan 3-2 in 41 minutes, winning the match 11-1, 11-7, 13-15, 7-11, 11-8. Another wildcard recipient Faizan Khan beat M Abdul Qadir 3-2 in 49 minutes, winning 11-13, 8-11, 11-6, 11-9 and 11-2. Waqas Mehboob beat Abdul Hadi Jan Khan England 3-0 in 26 minutes, winning 11-2, 11-2 and 11-2, Waqar Mehboob beat Muhammad Farhan 3-1 in 19 minutes, winning 9-11, 11-2, 11-2 and 11-3, Muhammad Farhan Hashmi beat Bilal Zakir 3-0 in 33 minutes, winning 11-8, 11-9 and 12-10, Salman Saleem beat Owais Rasheed 3-1 in 26 minutes, winning 11-6, 6-11, 11-8 and 11-6 and Naveed Rehman beat Haseeb Taj 3-0 in 12 minutes, winning the encounter 11-1, 11-6 and 11-1. Commander Sachal Rangers Col Tahir graced the opening ceremony as chief guest, which was also attended by a large number of guests, sponsors and officials.