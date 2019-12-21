Share:

Mandi Bahauddin-Mandi Bahauddin: Ex-Servicemen from Mandi Bahauddin assembled here at Camp Office District Armed Services Board under arrangement Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) to show solidarity with ex General Parvez Musharraf.

PESS District President Sher Gondal, President Tehsil Sher Muhammad Tarar and other office holders attended the gathering. Speaking on the occasion, PESS leaders rejected special court judgment out right for awarding capital punishment to Musharraf. They termed the judgement unfair, against law and facts. They further said the special court failed to conduct fair trial and thus was biased.

Musharraf was not given right to defend while persons on whose suggestion emergency was imposed were not tried, they said. They said Gen Musharraf served the country for 40 years with his best ability and during service he held top slots including appointment of COAS and president ship of the country.

Therefore it is greatly unfair ridicules to blame him as traitor, they said. They unanimously demanded withdrawal of all cases against him. They strongly supported statement of ISPR and Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society. They reiterated to fully support and stand of with General Musharraf to set aside the court verdict that is void being controversial.

The meeting was followed by a rally that was held in front of Press Club, where some local traders and President Press Club Zaheer Khan also joined ex-servicemen to show solidarity with Defece Forces of the country.