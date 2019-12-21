Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan People’s Party leader and former Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon and ordered to NAB authority not to arrest him during inquiry being conducted against him.

The PPP leader Sharjeel Memon filed pre arrest bail petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC), fearing his arrest after opening new inquiries against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Sharjeel Memon, in his petition, stated that two references are already under proceedings againt him and it came into his knowledge that the anti-corruption watchdog is now holding a secret inquiry. The petition read that the petitioner has no details regarding the latest inquiry.

The PPP leader sought SHC to order NAB for providing the details of the inquiries and stop the authorities from arresting him in the next hearing. He also pleaded the SHC to get records of the secret inquiry in the next hearing.

Later, the court approved his bail petition and ordered concerned authorities not to arrest Memon until January 24.