ATTOCK - As many as 45 water filtration plants are being installed in different areas of Attock, Hazro and Hasanabdal to ensure provision of hygienically clean drinking water to the people at the cost of more than Rs 60 million which will also certainly control water borne diseases. Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this after inaugurating water filtration plants in village Kamalpur Musa and Tajak. He said that this government is ensuring to provide basic facilities to the people by utilising maximum available resources.