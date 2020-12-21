Share:

According to a local newspaper, at least 154 people have died merely in ten months in Karachi by hitting of the tankers. Additionally, most of them are motorcyclists and pedestrians, a traffic police officer pointed aforementioned. Undoubtedly, heavy vehicles are not allowed on the roads during day hours but a few months before, tankers have been allowed on the roads for 24 hours due to the water woe in the metropolis. By all means, the tankers should be allowed for the purpose of tackling water scarcity in the city. However, it becomes an issue that tankers’ drivers are not aware of traffic rules and regulations. Drivers of these tankers also use pressure horns which have also been creating noise pollution.

So, as a citizen of Karachi, it is my humble request to the relevant authorities that they must pay heed on this substantive matter and tackle with this issue promptly and save the valuable lives of the citizens.

IRFAN RASHEED BALOCH,

Karachi.