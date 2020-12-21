Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has constituted one bench at the principal seat Islamabad and two benches each at SC Lahore and Karachi Registries to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

The first bench is comprised of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Yahya Afridi. A two-member bench, comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, would hear cases at the SC Lahore Registry

A three-member bench headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik and comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan would also hear cases at Lahore Registry.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar would hear case at SC Karachi Registry.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed would also hear cases at Karachi Registry.

The benches would hear many important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases, and bail appeals in NAB cases. The others cases included election petitions of different politicians, Pervaiz Iqbal Warraich vs NAB in a case regarding allegation against the petitioners was that they allegedly collected huge amount from the public at large for investment in Al-Khair Housing Society, Hafizabad, and misappropriated the same, Muhammad Shamzaid Hussain, Chairman National Accountability Bureau, Islamabad in a case regarding the allegation against the petitioner was that he collected huge amounts from the public at large in the garb of booking/selling plots in a private housing society at Sahiwal and misappropriated the said amount, Energy Solution (PVT) LTD vs the President of Pakistan through Director (Legal) Presidents Secretariat (Public) Aiwan-e-Sadar, Islamabad regarding insurance claims, progress report submitted by Kamran Nawaz Panjutha, PSP, Superintendent of Police, Shikarpur, Sindh regarding abduction of girls and bail after arrest appeal of Ali Asghar Bhanbhan and according to National Accountability Bureau on receipt of complaint to NAB against the Petitioner on allegation of his involvement in accumulation of assets beyond his known sources of Income.

According to the cause lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.