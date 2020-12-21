Share:

KASUR/ RENALA KHURD - An official of patrolling police was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in Haji Shah Sharif locality here on Sunday.

According to police, constable Muhammad Saleem along with his wife was returning home from DHQ hospital Kasur when two unidentified motorcyclists approached them and separated the couple near A-division police station. Later, the outlaws shot at and killed Saleem before his wife. The victim was deputed at Haroon Rashid Patrolling Chowki Khara road Kasur. Police were investigating.

Meanwhile, a man was killed in an accident near here on Sunday. The police said driver Ibrar Ahmad was on his way when his trailer collided with a tractor-trolly parked alongside the road. As a result, he died on-the-spot.

In another incident 22-year-old Robina Bibi of Haweli Nathoo received critical injuries after falling from stairs. She was shifted to the DHQ Hospital where she died.

370 kilns shifted to zigzag technology

As many as 370 brick kilns ,out of total 530, were shifted to zigzag technology here in Kasur. While talking to media on Sunday, Assistant Director Environment Nauman Younas said that the district administration was committed to control the smog in the district and ranked first across the province to shift maximum number of brick kilns into zigzag technology. He said during an ongoing anti smog-operation,133 kilns were sealed whereas cases were registered against 23 owners. He said owners of brick kilns were directed to switch over to new technology till December 31, 2020, otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

Newborn baby found dead near canal

A body of new born was found at the bank of canal near here on Sunday. According to police, some passersby spotted the body at Hujrah Shah Muqeem branch canal near Quaid-e-Azam Chowk and informed the Rescue-1122.

The rescuers handed over the body to police after completing necessary formalities. Police were investigating.

PO involved in heinous crimes held

Sadr police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in murder and robbery cases.

On a tip-off, Sadr police conducted a raid and arrested proclaimed offender of A-category Ashiq aka Ansar resident of Bazeda village. Meahwhile, police also arrested a bootlegger and recovered 20 litres liquor from his possession. Cases had been registered against the accused.