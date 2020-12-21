Share:

I want to bring the attention of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan as well as the Rectors of Comsats and Nust Universities to set up sub-campuses of their universities in Mianwali.

There is Chashnub Nuclear Power in Chashma Tehsil Kundian district Mianwali where highly qualified engineers and technical manpower live along with their families in the colonies. After completing school education like F. A FSC, parents have to send their kids to Lahore or Islamabad for higher education. It is not easy to bear the education and hostel expenditures for the parents under the present pressing economic situation. The high inflation rate has made life miserable for the salaried class, as well as the general masses.

District Mianwali should be declared the status of “knowledge city” immediately. Campuses of NUST and COMSATS Universities may be set up here. Proper buildings and place may be allocated for this purpose so that the parents who cannot afford to bear the extra expenditures of Islamabad and Lahore, will be benefited directly from this educational facility. This facility would be beneficial for the local students of this district and adjoining areas of South Punjab and KPK.

Moreover, the different academies may be set up for the students who need guidance and tutoring for the entrance test for higher education. Furthermore, the set up of medical colleges in this area is also necessary.

I believe such steps on behalf of the government and the universities will have far-reaching positive effects in this area which is located on the confluence of two provinces.

SHAGUFTA ANSARI,

Islamabad.