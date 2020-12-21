Share:

Islamabad - Gwadar Port goes digital as the fibre optic cable network is finally operationalized, ushering in era of modern E-Custom at the port for easier and simpler trans-shipment and containerized trade on commercialized modules.

According to a Gwadar Pro’s report, with laying down fibre optic cable, paperless customs procedures have become fully functional, transforming Gwadar into a bustling hub of regional and international trade to Afghanistan, Central Asia and China.

“Installation of fiber optic cable has equipped Gwadar Port with high-tech web-based one customs (WeBOC) system of goods declaration and clearance,” GDA senior official said. He also added that Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) completed the project of laying down the new fiber optic cable. He said that the fresh development would play a tremendous role in facilitating traders, custom officers, and agents. “It would make processes simpler, GD clearance system faster and container tracking easier,” he opined.

Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Chairman Naseer Khan Kashani said that WeBOC was an indigenously developed, web-based computerized clearance system, providing end to end automated customs clearance of import and export goods.

“The system was developed jointly by the Pakistan Customs and PRAL, and was first implemented on trial basis at Port Muhammad Bin Qasim. Subsequently, WeBOC was further rolled out at other terminals and customs stations,” he added.

Basic features of WeBOC include paperless system such as online manifest filing and online payments, 24/7 GD filing (web-based), Risk Management System (Green, Yellow, Red channels), communication with the custodians of goods/port authorities through EDI, online communication with traders and clearing agents.