ISLAMABAD - The episode which exemplifies Velo Sound Station’s vision to revitalize, energize and modernize Pakistani music and make it current and internationally relevant features a performance that brings together two distinct Art forms for a captivating showcase of sound, and movement, pairing the Djent Metal band Takatak performing their single ‘Phantom’ accompanied by Kathak dancing legend Nighat Chaudhry and her quartet of dancers. Says Executive Producer of Velo Sound Station Bilal Maqsood about creatively conjoining Nighat Chaudhry’s Kathak dance performance with Takatak’s Progressive Metal sound: “This was an experimental pairing. But it was very important to resurrect Kathak dance which over the years has been fading and losing relevance. We wanted to make it relevant and cool again.”