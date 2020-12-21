Share:

Swabi - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, announcing the approval for setting up of a new university in Swabi, said that soon Prime Minister Imran Khan would formally inaugurate the project.

Addressing a gathering in district Swabi, he said besides the new university, federal college, school and hostel facilities for special people would also be available.

He said that an operation would be launched against the ‘Qabza Mafia’ and anti-state elements groups to maintain law and order in Swabi district.

He said: “We should make efforts beyond politics for peace, development and prosperity in our district and soon a committee will be formed with the participation of scholars and representatives of political parties from across the district.”

Asad Qaiser said the building under construction of District Headquarters Hospital was in the process of completion while more funds had been allocated. Similarly, Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shah Mansoor was not only being expedited but another Rs200 million had been sanctioned for it.

He said Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shah Mansoor would be made a model hospital of the province very soon and all resources and steps for this had been taken. He said that hospitals in Topi, Chhota Lahore and Kalu Khan would also be up to date to ensure best healthcare facilities to the people of district Swabi.

Speaker NA said that Rs1.70 billion had been allocated for gas schemes. Gas would be delivered to every house of Swabi. He said, for the first time in the history of the country, so much development work was being carried out in Swabi. Similarly, for the first time in the history of the country, Swabi had been given a senior post like Speaker NA.

“I will always keep the dignity and status of the elders of my area high,” Asad Qaiser said.

He said that in a meeting with the KP Minister of Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, practical steps had been taken for Bacha Khan Medical Complex to ensure early allocation of funds for the supply of machinery in the complex and to ensure completion of DHQ Hospital Swabi.

He said that work was also underway on Maternal and Child Hospital and MTI Hospital in Mouza Khanda. For provision of funds, steps had been taken on which KP Health and Finance Minister had assured that these issues would be resolved soon.

There would be no shortage of funds for the ongoing development projects related to healthcare because provision of best education and health facilities to the people was a top priority of the government, he concluded.