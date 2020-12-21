Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator from Balochistan Kalsoom Perveen has died of novel coronavirus.

According to detail, Kalsoom Perveen was admitted in hospital from last few weeks after testing positive for the deadly virus.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani expressed deep sorrow on demise of the senator and while paying tribute to her, he remarked that Pakistan has lost a sincere and hardworking politicians, who represented under privileged sectors of Balochistan.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 62 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 458,968. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,392.

As per to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,792 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Furthermore, 3,638 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,333 in Sindh, 1,546 in KP, 391 in Islamabad, 206 in Azad Kashmir, 179 in Balochistan, and 99 in GB.

In addition to this, Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

So far 204,840 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 131,933 in Punjab 55,183 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 36,257 in Islamabad, 17,926 in Balochistan, 8,002 in Azad Kashmir and 4,827 in Gilgit-Baltistan.v