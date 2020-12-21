Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator A. Rehman Malik has demanded suspension of India’s membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for deliberately targeting a United Nations’ (UN) vehicle carrying two officers of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) from across the Line of Control (LoC).

He regretted that despite the fact that the Indian forces had opened fire at the UN peacemakers along LoC, the UN was completely silent and had not taken any action against the country as yet, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

He appealed to the United Nations’ Secretary-General to immediately suspend India’s membership of United Nations Security Council (UNSC)for this criminal act of attacking the UN peacemakers on duty along the LoC where India was constantly violating the ceasefire agreement duly signed by the UN and both the countries.

Senator Malik said India was endangering the peace of whole region through its belligerent acts and interference in other countries’ affairs, adding that the international community and the UN needed to act under the UN laws to ensure that India does not repeat such a crime again.

Furthermore, he asked the international community, particularly the United Nations’ (UN), to take notice of Indian brutalities and crimes against humanity in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.