

LAHORE – Despite opposition by the bureaucracy, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has given approval to hire 135 Civil Judges through Lahore High Court. The bureaucracy wanted the above said recruitments through the Punjab Public Service Commission.

According to details, the Lahore High Court Chief Justice wrote a letter to the chief minister in which he referred the Sindh High Court decision (the court termed hiring of civil judges through PPSC illegal). While replying the LHC CJ’s letter, the Services & General Administration Department said that the Punjab Public Service Commission was function under Article 242 of the Constitution. The Commission will recruit those posts which fall under the domain of province, so the Commission can hire civil judges, the letter added. “According to the Rule 5 of the Commission, the chief minister has special powers to get a vacancy form PPSC ambit,” the letter further said.

Later, the case was referred to the chief minister for approval. Shahbaz Sharif okayed the recruitments of civil judges through the Lahore High Court.