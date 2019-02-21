Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa Wednesday transferred a case of false testimony accused to an anti-terrorism court. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Mansoor Ali Khan heard the case against the accused Muhammad Arshad who had recorded a false testimony in assistant sub-inspector Mazhar Hussain’s murder case. At outset of the hearing, the chief justice observed that the accused had recorded a false testimony and said life imprisonment could be awarded to those who register false testimonies as per law.

He asked Punjab prosecutor general, what the court can do in this matter. The prosecutor general said a trial court could conduct an inquiry into the matter on the state’s request and examined the suspect’s testimony and medical report.

The chief justice observed that Muhammad Arshad had lied before the anti-terrorism court and said the apex court could not conduct the trial of a false witness as in such cases, a first class magistrate could conduct the trial.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted two death sentence convicts, arrested in the murder of Dr Taufeeq Ahmed in Lahore.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Mansoor Ali Khan, heard the appeals, moved by accused Abdul Rasheed and Rashid Aziz Rana.

The chief justice observed that the accused have been freed by the court on the basis of wrong and faulty identity parade. He remarked that law for identity parade existed for the last 150 years.

He said that there was court example for identity parade in 1924. He asked why prosecution did not look at these matters. The role of every accused should be specified in identity parade, he added.

He observed that the witness did identify the accused by putting his hand on accuser’s head in that case.

The chief justice observed that neither the trial court, nor the lawyers identified that specific mistake. It seemed that the victim was killed alone but later evidences were fabricated, he added.

The chief justice remarked that the witness who identified the accused, was not present on the spot. He remarked that the courts did not decide cases on the moral grounds and take decision on the basis of law.

Subsequently, giving benefit of doubt to the accused, the apex court ordered authorities concerned to release them.