ISLAMABAD - Federal Shariat Court holding the verdict of trial court acquitted one Nadir Khan in murder and rape case of Shafaq Mehboob.

Full Bench of Federal Shariat Court under the chair of Chief Justice Justice Sh. Najamul Hassan heard the criminal appeal against Nadir Khan who was acquitted by trial court on charges of rape and murder of Shafaq Mehboob.

The trial court had acquitted the accused Nadir Khan extending him benefit of doubt.

It is pertinent to mention here that the appeal against acquittal was dismissed by Islamabad High Court.

The complainant assailed that judgment before the Supreme Court of Pakistan and upon the directions of the apex court record of the case was transmitted to Federal Shariat Court for disposal.