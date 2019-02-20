Share:

The government in collaboration with the Japanese government will be getting a grant worth $10.6 million for Pakistan to fight malnutrition, improve livelihood and increase resilience to natural disasters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Balochistan. This grant is a great addition to the initiatives that the government has taken on with a special focus on the three provinces which are facing a slow pace of development as compared to Punjab. This grant is a result of the new partnership of the Japanese government with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the World Food Programme (WFP) in Islamabad.

Malnutrition is a problem plaguing a significant chunk of Pakistani society. $3.5m will be used for early identification and treatment of 155,000 acutely malnourished mothers and children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including families who have been displaced from Afghanistan and vulnerable host populations. This move will drastically improve the health conditions in the province. To improve the economic situation in the province, $3.55m will be used to support 20,700 people by improving their access to basic services, enhancing their economic opportunities and improving social cohesion in Kurram and Orakzai tribal districts. This is a comprehensive plan which will add to the efforts of the PTI government in the last tenure.

Balochistan and Sindh are included in the disaster management plan. The Japanese government will support the government at national and local levels to prepare for natural disasters, pilot tsunami early warning systems, and enhance the resilience of coastal communities to coastal hazards with a specific focus on women and children. Implemented in Malir and Karachi West districts of Sindh and Gwadar district, the project will benefit 15,000 people. The focus towards disaster management will enable the country to effectively manage such situations, especially along coastal areas. This will increase the cooperation between the government and Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).