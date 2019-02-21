Share:

LAHORE - Sharif family has not yet given consent to the medical board to initiate cardiac treatment of former premier Nawaz Sharif at Jinnah Hospital.

Maryam Nawaz said that angiography of her father was not a trivial matter and there should be a proper backup for performing surgery.

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif hoped that the Almighty would do well in the outcome of bail application of Nawaz Sharif.

Ex-Prime Minister had a little walk in the corridor and enjoyed rainy weather outside through window on third floor of Jinnah Hospital.

Family members continued visiting Jinnah Hospital on sixth day on Wednesday to inquire after health of Nawaz. Maryam stayed with her father for three hours while Shehbaz also spent some time with his brother separately. The hospital administration allowed Nawaz a little walk in the corridor amid elaborate security. On his desire, window panes were opened to allow him watching steady rains for five minutes.

Talking to the media, Maryam said the medical board has already finalised report and the same has been forwarded to the Home Department. She said the decision on angiography was not that easy. She said that there should a proper backup to perform any surgery. Referring to the decision reserved by the court on bail application of Nawaz Sharif, she said that Allah Almighty would do well.

Talking to the media, opposition leader in national assembly Shehbaz hoped the outcome of bail application of Nawaz Sharif would be good. Referring to his decision not to go Islamabad to chair Public Accounts Committee meeting, he said he has avoided air travel on the advice of doctors. To a question about Indian threats after Pulwama incident, he said that no one could frighten Pakistan. He said that the armed forces were quite capable of teaching a lesson to the India.

To a question about fresh reference filed by National accountability of Bureau (NAB), he said that he would cooperate in investigations and appear before the court like he did on previous occasions. He said that all requirements of justice should be fulfilled.

Meanwhile, the PML-N workers set up a camp outside Jinnah Hospital to express solidarity with their Quaid. After Quran Khawani, dua was offered for early recovery of Nawaz Sharif.

Like the last five days, visiting patients and their relatives were the ultimate sufferers of unprecedented security arrangements at the Jinnah Hospital. People faced huge difficulties in even going to the Children’s Ward. Several incidents of exchange of harsh arguments between attendants and police personnel were also witnessed.