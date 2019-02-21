Share:

ISLAMABAD -National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and Institute of Business Administration University (IBA), Sukkur signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate in the area of research and development activities.

Rector NUML Major General (retd) Zia Ud Din Najam and Vice Chancellor IBA University Prof. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui signed the MoU.

Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Deans, Registrar, Directors and others attended the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion Rector NUML Major General (retd) Zia Ud Din Najam said that research should be given more focus and joint research projects should be initiated.

He said that it is the duty of both the institutions to keep the cooperation alive to get something fruitful for the society. He thanked VC IBA for his visit to NUML. Later, VC IBA Sukkur endorsed the Rector NUML and briefed the participants about the history of his institution. The area of cooperation include Joint research collaborations and publications of scientific papers and educational materials resulting from the collaboration of both parties.

Participation in and co-hosting of seminars, workshops, conferences, lectures, meetings, and symposia.

Exchange of research, publications and other information material, within limits of legal rules and regulations, through proper observation of IP rights.

Joint applications/proposals for funding of collaborative projects from relevant national and international funding agencies.

Collaboration between ORICs of both the parties for entrepreneurship, innovation and commercialization activities for mutual benefit.

Collaboration in other areas that may foster research and development cooperation among both parties.

Terms of each cooperation shall be discussed and agreed upon in writing by both parties prior to the initiation of the programme or activity.