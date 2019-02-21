Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa on Thursday ahead of the National Security Council (NSC) meeting.

During the meeting, the country and region's security situation were discussed, sources said.

The premier is currently chairing the NSC meeting which is being attended by General Bajwa, services chiefs, heads of intelligence agencies, security officials and federal and state ministers for finance, defence, foreign affairs and interior.

During the meeting, the Pulwama attack, India's histrionics and situation arising from it will be discussed, sources said.

The council will also deliberate over Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav's case which is currently being heard in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), sources added. "Foreign Office officials will brief the participants regarding the case," sources shared.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman's recent visit and the Afghan peace process will also come under discussion, according to sources.

The participants will also review the overall security situation of the country, sources added.