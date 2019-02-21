Share:

KARACHI - Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq has termed the Pulwama incident as a fraud, a drama and a well- planned Indian conspiracy like the 9/11.

Speaking at a Book fair organized by the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) at Karachi University on Wednesday, Sirajul Haq said that the issue between Pakistan and India was not trade or border but the basic issue was Kashmir which should be resolved through dialogues.

He counseled India to pull out its troops from Kashmir otherwise it would meet the fate the Soviet Union and US had met in Afghanistan.

The JI chief said that the Pakistani nation stood with the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the armed forces against India and would not allow anyone to cast an evil eye on this country. Sirajul Haq called upon the government to ban the visits of Indian cultural troupes into the country in order to check Indian cultural invasion. He said that India itself had announced a ban on trade with this country and Islamabad should respond by giving up talk of friendship with India and give a befitting reply to Moodi.

The JI chief called for immediate restoration of the students unions in order to promote the democratic culture among the youth.

He said that a military dictator had banned the IJT and the students unions in a bid to wipe out the nurseries of democratic system. However, he said, the IJT was intact and strong.

He said that the country needed a uniform education system and adoption of Urdu as the medium of instructions.

The JI Sindh Chief Muhammad Husain Mehnati, lauded the efforts of the IJT in promoting healthy and constructive activities among the students.

The JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rahman congratulated the IJT for holding the Book Fair and said that thousands of students would benefit from it.