LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that all options were open for sending the incumbent rulers home.

“The opposition and the masses are on one page for getting rid of the present government. All options including in-house change and fresh polls are open. We can use any constitutional and democratic mean for sending the incompetent and selected rulers home. We have brought change in the past and will do the same this time without the support of establishment”, he said while talking to the media after chairing meeting of PPP Women Wing at the residence of ex-MNA Samina Khalid Ghurki on Thursday.

Like Wednesday, he spent a busy day in Lahore. He also visited the residence of senior PPP leader Mushtaq Ahmed Awan to condole the sad demise of his brother. PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira, General Secretary Ch Manzoor Ahmed, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Hassan Murtaza and Azizur Rehman Chan were also present.

Bilawal said that ‘incompetent’ and ‘incapable’ people were running the government and each Pakistani was aware of the fact. “PTI, IMF deal has made life of the common man miserable. Government should revise agreement with IMF. Instead of making life of the poor miserable, Prime Minister should put additional burden on his rich and wealthy friends. Incompetent rulers are responsible for inflation. They have done nothing except abusing the opponents pointing their incompetence anti people policies. They have turned a wheat exporting country into the one importing food grains and ruined the economy within 15 months. Women better understand the pain of inflation and they will be on the forefront of movement to be launched in March”, he said while recalling statement of Imran Khan that corruption of PM was responsible for inflation.

“Now you (Imran Khan) should inform us about your corruption that caused inflation”, he said. “We are determined to get rid of the selected, incompetent and undemocratic government through democratic means. They (rulers) cannot bear the brunt of tsunami of people”, he said.

To a question, he said that Shehbaz Sharif would soon return to the country to play his due role as the opposition leader. To another question, he said that Maryam Nawaz had not invited him for meeting.

“I will definitely accept invitation of meeting from Maryam Nawaz”, he said. He said that the rulers desired his arrest. “Asefa Bhutto will be my voice if arrested by the government”, he said.