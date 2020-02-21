Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thurs­day said that all options were open for sending the incumbent rulers home.

“The opposition and the mass­es are on one page for getting rid of the present government. All op­tions including in-house change and fresh polls are open. We can use any constitutional and demo­cratic mean for sending the incom­petent and selected rulers home. We have brought change in the past and will do the same this time without the support of establish­ment”, he said while talking to the media after chairing meeting of PPP Women Wing at the residence of ex-MNA Samina Khalid Ghurki on Thursday.

Like Wednesday, he spent a busy day in Lahore. He also vis­ited the residence of senior PPP leader Mushtaq Ahmed Awan to condole the sad demise of his brother. PPP Punjab President Qa­mar Zaman Kaira, General Secre­tary Ch Manzoor Ahmed, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Hassan Murta­za and Azizur Rehman Chan were also present.

Bilawal said that ‘incompetent’ and ‘incapable’ people were run­ning the government and each Pa­kistani was aware of the fact. “PTI, IMF deal has made life of the com­mon man miserable. Government should revise agreement with IMF.