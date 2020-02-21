LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that all options were open for sending the incumbent rulers home.
“The opposition and the masses are on one page for getting rid of the present government. All options including in-house change and fresh polls are open. We can use any constitutional and democratic mean for sending the incompetent and selected rulers home. We have brought change in the past and will do the same this time without the support of establishment”, he said while talking to the media after chairing meeting of PPP Women Wing at the residence of ex-MNA Samina Khalid Ghurki on Thursday.
Like Wednesday, he spent a busy day in Lahore. He also visited the residence of senior PPP leader Mushtaq Ahmed Awan to condole the sad demise of his brother. PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira, General Secretary Ch Manzoor Ahmed, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Hassan Murtaza and Azizur Rehman Chan were also present.
Bilawal said that ‘incompetent’ and ‘incapable’ people were running the government and each Pakistani was aware of the fact. “PTI, IMF deal has made life of the common man miserable. Government should revise agreement with IMF.