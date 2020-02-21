Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has decided to appoint Barrister Khalid Javed the new Attorney Gen­eral for Pakistan, hours after Anwar Mansoor Khan quit the post after being reprimanded by the Supreme Court and the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) demanded his res­ignation over comments made about the apex court’s judges. Barrister Khalid Javed enrolled as an advocate of the high court in 1991. In 2004, he became an advocate of the Supreme Court. He used to advise for­mer PM Benazir Bhutto when she was in office during 1993-1996 as a legal adviser to the attorney general for Pakistan. He is known for his opposition to General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s Provisional Constitutional Order and wrote many articles against it.