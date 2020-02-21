Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal on Thursday ordered conduct­ing inquiry against an impersonator for making a fake telephone call to former federal minister Riaz Pirzada by posing himself as the NAB chief.

NAB in a statement stated the NAB chairman has taken notice of media reports that an imper­sonator is damaging the image of NAB besides calling for illegal work and also demanding illegal money from official and private persons by pos­ing themselves as NAB officers. The NAB chair­man was of the opinion that such impersonators should be dealt with iron hands.

It may be mentioned here that on the direction of the NAB chairman, NAB has already arrested nine impersonators and handed over to police on being involved in demanding money by posing themselves as fake NAB officers.