Attock - An Additional Sessions Judge Thursday handed a man death sentence on five counts for mercilessly butchering five members of a family in Jatial village in Hazro on June 14, 2018. Alishia Masih left her husband Hanook Masih and contracted marriage in Lahore with Wasim after converting to Islam In the absence of Wasim, Hanook Masih entered his house and killed his ex-wife Alishia and Wasim’s first wife Naila as well and his three sons – Hassan, 8, Kashan, 6, and Usman, 4.