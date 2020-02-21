Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has started the scrutiny process of senior po­lice officers for the appointment of the post of team leader in the Unit­ed Nations Logistics Base (UNLB) in Brindisi, Italy and sent the list to the National Accountability Bureau for clearance.

The Establishment Division sent the names of 14 police officers of grade-19 and grade-20 to the NAB with the re­quest to in­form wheth­er they are beneficiary of the NRO or the the National Accountability Bureau pro­ceedings are against them.

Interestingly, five officers belong to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including three officers of grade-20 DIG Sajjad Afzal Afridi, DIG Qazi Jamal-ur-Rehman and DIG Abdul Khalique Sheikh and two officers of grade-19 SSP Abbas Ma­jeed Khan and SSP Dilawa Khan Ban­gashout of total 14 candidates.

The remaining candidates are DIG Khurram Shakoor, a grade-20 officer posted in National Police Bureau Is­lamabad; DIG Malik Sikandar Hayat, a grade-20 officer posted in Ministry of Interior; DIG Inam Waheed Khan, a grade-20 officer posted in Punjab; DIG Mirvais Niaz a grade-20 officer posted in Federal Investigation Agency; DIG Ijaz Ahmed, a grade-20 officer posted in Intelligence Bureau, Islamabad; DIG Mubarak Zeb, a grade-20 officer post­ed in National Highway and Motorway Police; DIG Sher Akbar, a grade-20 of­ficer posted in Sindh, SSP Kamran Ali, a grade-19 officer posted Islamabad Police; and SSP Asmatullah Junejo, a grade-19 officer posted FIA Islamabad.

On the other hand, the federal gov­ernment has appointed Senior Police Officer Allah Dino Khawaja as Secre­tary Narcotics Control Division and issued a notification in this regard. The notification said, “Allah Dino Khawaja, a BS-22 officer of Police Ser­vice of Pakistan, presently serving as Inspector General, National Highway and Motorway Police, under Ministry of Communications is transferred and posted as Secretary Narcotics Control Division with immediate effect and until further orders.”

The post of Secretary Narcotics Control Division was vacant after the retirement of Ajmad Javed Saleemi since the first week of February.