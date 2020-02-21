Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Rs 15 billion Ehsaas Amdan (income) Programme - one of several programmes under the Ehsaas umbrella, in Layyah today.

Ehsaas Amdan Programme was aimed at creating respectable livelihood opportunities for those that were the most disadvantaged.

The programme involves giving away of small “assets” to those who live below the poverty line so that they can earn a living and can come out of the shackles of poverty.

Assets include livestock (goats, cows, buffaloes and poultry), agricultural inputs, body of Chingchi rickshaws, and inputs for small retail outlets and small enterprises.