LAHORE - Rawalpindi lifted All Pakistan Inter Board Girls Netball Championship
trophy at Hameedi Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex, while Lahore and Dera Ismail Khan finished
second and third respectively. According to information made available here on Thursday,
Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Assistant Director Women Shazia Ejaz was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony
and gave the trophies
and medals to the winners. Director Sports, Rawalpindi Intermediate and Secondary Education
Board, Sobia Sultana
Chaudhry, Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) Associate Secretary Rana Tanveer Ahmed