LAHORE - Rawalpindi lifted All Pakistan Inter Board Girls Netball Championship

trophy at Hameedi Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex, while Lahore and Dera Ismail Khan finished

second and third respectively. According to information made available here on Thursday,

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Assistant Director Women Shazia Ejaz was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony

and gave the trophies

and medals to the winners. Director Sports, Rawalpindi Intermediate and Secondary Education

Board, Sobia Sultana

Chaudhry, Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) Associate Secretary Rana Tanveer Ahmed