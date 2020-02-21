Share:

Sialkot - Sialkot Railway station will be upgraded, and a feasibility report has been prepared in this regard.

The Railway Department has prepared the feasibility report. This will be the second up-gradation since 1934.

This report will be presented in Federal Cabinet meeting before budget for financial year 2020-21.

According to Railway Department, the upgradation of Sialkot Railway Station was done in 1934. It is learnt that the Sialkot Railway Station was made functional in 1891. However, as many as 33 trains were running on railway track from Sialkot Railway Station.

Presently, only two trains are being run on railway track. Pakistan Railways runs Allama Iqbal Express on railway track from Sialkot to Karachi and Lasani Express from Sialkot to Lahore. There was a dire need for more trains to run on railway tracks from Sialkot to Rawalpindi, Sialkot to Lahore via Wazirabad, Sialkot to Faisalabad and Sargodha as well as other stations. Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had pledged during his Sialkot visit some months ago that more trains will be running on railway track from Sialkot but there has been no further development in this regard.

Life imprisonment awarded

Sessions court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a female culprit in a murder case.

Reportedly, a murder case was under trial in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Daska Malik Abid Hussain against a female accused Shafaqat Bibi. The judge awarded life imprisonment to accused after completion of proceedings of the case. According to prosecution, the accused had killed her husband Muhammad Amjad, father of 7 children, in September 2019.

Three girls among

4 abducted

Four people including three girls were abducted by unidentified accused in Sialkot.

The police on Wednesday said Irshad Bibi’s daughter Saba (18) and granddaughter Tayyaba went for shopping in the limits of Rangpura Police Station and did not return.

The police have registered cases against unknown accused and started investigations.

Tree plantation campaign inaugurated

Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Miss. Javaria Maqbool Randhawa on Thursday inaugurated tree-plantation campaign at Government Girls High School Malikaye Kalan. The tree plantation campaign inauguration was arranged by Welfare Society Malikay Kalan. Javaria planted a sapling in the ground of school. She said that every teacher must plant two trees in school and home so that environmental pollution problem could be solved. She said trees were needed to be planted in the country to control pollution as well as smog. She said tree plantation was a must for better health, safety of lives and better atmosphere.

500 kites seized,

sellers booked

Sialkot police recovered about 500 kites from custody of various kite sellers here on Thursday. Reportedly, 57 kites were recovered from Qamar Abbas and 60 from Nazim Ali. Police Moutra recovered 60 kites from Musharaf, 170 from Mohsi, 70 from Salman Naqash and 200 from Umer. Police have registered cases against said kite sellers and sent them behind bars.