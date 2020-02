Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Excise Intel­ligence foiled a bid of smuggling by recov­ering 10 kilogramme hashish and four pis­tols from a vehicle in Peshawar.

As per the details, the raid was conducted on intelligence based information under the supervision of Saeed Naveed Jamal Shah the provincial head of the Excise Intelligence.

The details further stated that four pistols were also recovered during the raid from the arrested smuggler.