SARGODHA - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) would fund various development and civic schemes including sewerage system, clean drinking water, disposal of garbage in the next five years. This was revealed by Deputy Commissioner Salwat Saeed while talking to the media here on Sunday. She said that an ADB representative would visit Sargodha by the end of this month to finalise proposed schemes. The ADB has completed initial planning for the schemes and also submitted its recommendations to the district government, she added. The ADB has also shown interest in initiating different schemes of public parks and green-belts around the city areas, she said.