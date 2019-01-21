Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over their respective appeals filed against the Al-Azizia reference verdict.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhatr Kiyani heard NAB’s appeals challenging the verdicts of an accountability court in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment corruption references against Nawaz.

Nawaz was sentenced to seven years in prison by the accountability court in Al-Azizia reference and fined Rs1.5 billion, in a verdict announced on December 24. He was acquitted in the Flagship corruption reference.

In its appeal against Nawaz's acquittal in the Flagship reference, NAB had contended that the court's acquittal of the former premier was not justified. In its other appeal, the anti-corruption watchdog had argued that Nawaz was found guilty with all charges against him proven, and the seven-year jail term awarded in the Al-Azizia reference was not enough and should be increased.

IHC earlier today heard NAB's appeals along with appeals filed by Nawaz against the Al-Azizia verdict and suspension of his sentence.

Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris argued before the bench that the former premier was not the real owner of the assets, but he had still been sentenced in the Al-Azizia reference.

Following the lawyer’s arguments, the bench summoned the records of the trial and issued notices to the former prime minister as well as NAB over the appeals.