Karachi-The inaugural Architecture Design Art (ADA) Awards were held at the Sindh Governor House. The awards ceremony set new precedents by focusing on excellence and innovation within the field of design, arts and architecture.

President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi graced the occasion as the chief guest of the show.

The Award show was hosted by renowned RJ Khalid Malik. The attendees enjoyed a special performance by singer Shafaat Ali, which set the mood for the night. Other highlights for the evening included a mesmerizing performance by the charismatic Sohai Ali Abro as well as a power-packed performance by the music industry’s newest sensation, Khumariyaan.

The winners of the first ADA Awards 2019 were a host of prominent and upcoming architects, designers and artists from Pakistan.

The jury for these awards included experts from both Pakistan and across the world, representing countries such as UK, Turkey, Italy, Singapore, France, Lebanon and Iran. The jury members went through hundreds of submissions in 2 days to select the winners for each category.

Creator of the ADA awards, Maria Aslam said: “I am delighted by the resounding success of our first ADA Awards and the effort made by all the participants to submit such excellent work. I am humbled by the international jury that has lent their support and time to support our cause. We are confident that this is just the beginning of a new journey to showcase the talent of Pakistan to the world.”

The ADA Awards 2018 - 19 were supported by The Aga Khan Award for Architecture, which is the most prestigious and coveted award in the field of architecture in the world.