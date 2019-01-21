Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has said that the Bureau is absolutely committed to nab corrupt elements and recover looted money from them by fairly using all resources.

He directed all DGs of NAB to proceed against proclaimed offenders and absconders so that they should be brought to justice as per law. He said that corruption is mother of all evils and eradication of corruption is not only our national duty but is top most priority of NAB.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that NAB’s main focus is the mega corruption cases, misuse of authority, money laundering and embezzlement of state funds, cases of cheating public, assets from known sources of income, housing societies/cooperative societies, bank frauds, wilful bank loan defaults etc.

Since inception, NAB’s major achievement is the recovery of Rs. 297 billion of ill-gotten money from corrupt elements which was deposited in the national exchequer, he said.

He said that NAB’s operational methodology comprises complaint verification, inquiry and investigation.

He said that NAB has established its first state-of-the-art forensic science Lab in NAB Rawalpindi which has facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis. He said that NAB has introduced Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system in order to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. This is not only lending quality to the work but also ensuring that no single individual can influence the official proceedings of NAB. A monitoring system has been put in place to monitor the performance of NAB officers on regular basis as NAB strongly believes in self-accountability.

The Chairman NAB said that NAB on bilateral cooperation has signed an MoU with China to oversee CPEC projects undertaken in Pakistan and cooperation in the fields of anti-corruption.

He said that NAB during the last one year has approved filing of 440 corruption references after collecting concrete evidence as per law, apprehended 503 accused persons under its enforcement policy.

NAB received 44315 complaints during last year. NAB after careful scrutiny of complaints authorized 1713 complaint verification, 877 inquiries and 227 investigations besides recovering more than Rs. 2600 million which were all deposited in the national exchequer. He said that the recent survey of Gilani Gallop has indicated that 59 percent people have shown trust upon NAB. Similarly, national and international organizations like Transparency International, World Economic Forum, PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan in their reports indicated that Pakistan’s Corruption Perception index is continuously decreasing which is the pride for Pakistan due to the NAB efforts.