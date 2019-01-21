Share:

Rawalpindi - Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has finalised arrangements to launch a special drive against water theft and defaulters from next week, said Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority Arif Abbasi.

He said that WASA authorities were given a month to finalise arrangements to start a special drive against defaulters and water theft and improve its revenue collection. “WASA administration has been asked to make a list of defaulters in the city areas to launch action against them,” he said.

To a question, he said that most of commercial consumers were wasting water and creating problems for the domestic consumers. There were many people in the city who use water illegally, he said, adding that WASA officials had been asked to prepare lists of such connections.

WASA will also form teams to check water sucking machines on main supply lines so that equal water distribution could be ensured for all the consumers.

To another question, he said that the WASA revenue branch had been asked for the lists of those who were using domestic connections for commercial purposes.

The authority did not want to increase water charges, but, taking solid steps to improve recovery of water bills from commercial and residential consumers and detect illegal water connections, he said, adding that over 40 percent revenue collection was improved during last 3 months.

He said that WASA officers were directed to facilitate the defaulters in paying their outstanding dues in instalments particularly those who could not pay their bills for the last three to four years.

WASA under its drive against car wash service stations also sealed 67 units for not installing recycling plants. Arif Abbasi said that strict action was being taken against rules violators.

He said that the agency on the directive of the High Court launched crackdown and sealed total 67 service stations during last month.

Total 105 service stations of the city were earlier issued notices and given two months period for installations of the recycling plants to save water, he added.

The Chairman appreciated efforts of the staff being made to implement orders of the court.

He said that the operation would continue till installation of the recycling plant at last service station and the officers concerned had been directed to take action against the violators without any discrimination.