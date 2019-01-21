Share:

KARACHI - In the era of technology and digital awareness, for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the government is taking interest in quality and revolutionising education and cutting edge technologies. At this time, the fourth industrial revolution of the world, the government is trying to have quality human resources who can actively participated in the development of Pakistan.

These views was expressed by President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday while addressing at the first phase of students appearing entry test for the Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing (PIAIC) in Abdul Sattar Eddhi Hockey Stadium in Karachi.

President said that the world was on the verge of the fourth industrial revolution and the youth will be imparted training in various fields of artificial intelligence to take full benefit of this revolution. He said this initiative will soon be taken to other cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta.

He further said if students has desire to get education under (PIAIC it would spread in different universities and all charity organization including Saylani Welfare International Trust. President also lauds the services of Saylani in the development of the country.

All out efforts to improve business environment

Pakistan government is making all out efforts to improve environment for investment and trade in the country, said President Arif Alvi during a meeting with Deputy Minister of Malaysia, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

Measures to further strengthen bondage between Pakistan and Malaysia were extensively discussed on the occasion with major focus on people to people contact along with trade and business relations.

The Malaysian dignitary representing Ministry of Primary Industry had called on the President Alvi, with a nine-member delegation here at Sindh Governor House.

The President assured the delegation of all needed support and directed the officials of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to help address problems faced by investors in palm oil industry.

Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail on the occasion briefed the Malaysian delegation about steps being taken by the Federal government for restoration of infrastructure in Karachi.

Emphasising the importance of promoting tourism, he said that this was crucial for friendship and there was need to fully explore tourism and hotel industry. Malaysian Deputy Minister said that his current visit to Pakistan was aimed at raising exports of Malaysian goods to Pakistan. He said that Malaysia was particularly interested in investment in the palm oil related sectors of Pakistan.