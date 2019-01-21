Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday claimed that the PTI government had made Punjab a police state.

He vehemently condemned the ‘killing of citizens’ at the hands of Punjab police in Sahiwal.

In a statement, the PPP Chairman said: “The killings are a message to the people of the country that they should not go out with their children”, he said, adding, “The killing of parents in front of their children has exposed all tall claims of ‘good governance’ of the ruling PTI.”

He said that the government’s announcement for enquiry into the incident is sheer a face-covering attempt.

Bilawal said that the entire government was dependent on twitter handles and they are experts only in maligning tactics.

The fact is that ‘Law of jungle’ has been imposed ion Pakistan under PTI’s slogan ‘New Pakistan’, he claimed.

PM must apologise to nation: Khurshid

NNI adds: Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khurshid Shah on Sunday has demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to tender an apology to the nation over Sahiwal encounter incident.

In a statement on Sunday, the former Federal Minister asked PM Imran Khan to seek resignation from the Ministers who termed those killed in the incident terrorists.

He responded on the alleged encounter stating that those responsible should be brought to justice to bring an end to such incidents.

The PPP leader criticised the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police for calling children terrorists.

He inquired that when all facts were clear there was no need to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT). Regarding extension in the military court’s term, he said that they were not needed any more as judicial system has been strengthened.

“We have supported military courts in the war against terror, however, the peace has restored in the country”, he added.