Share:

HAFIZABAD - A minor girl in Kassoki village was allegedly raped by a fiendish youth of the same village on Sunday. The accused has been arrested by police. According to police, accused Qamar alias Kaloo lured a class-II girl student to his house where he allegedly raped her. Her shrieks made the people to come for her rescue; but at that time the accused had fled from the scene.

The victim was shifted to hospital then and there. Locals resented the incident, and they demanded immediate arrest of the accused. DPO Sajid Kiayani took serious notice of the incident and ordered the Kassoki police to arrest the accused. The police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him.