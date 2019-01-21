Share:

PESHAWAR - North Waziristan Agency (NWA) Sunday defeated Hayatabad Champion by 3-0 in the 2nd Tabdeele Football Cup being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium. MPA Aysha Bano graced the occasion as chief guest. Chairman organizing committee Shahid Khan, district sports officer Jamshed Baloch, KP Football Association secretary Basit Kamal and a great number of spectators were also present. The match was started on fast tempo and both the sides gave each other a tough fight till the first 20-minute play, where no team could score any goal. In the 21st minute, NWA took lead through center striker Raza Ullah and just after 10 minutes, Raza Ullah doubled the lead. The second session was also dominated by NWA and scored another goal through Abdur Rehman to win the match 3-0.–APP