ISLAMABD - Top seeds Pakistan humbled arch-rivals India 2-0 to win the 19th Asian Junior Team Squash Championship 2019 in Pattaya, Thailand on Sunday.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, who is the President of Pakistan Squash Federation also congratulated Pakistan Junior Squash team on victory. He admired the great victory of Pakistani team against India in final, also appreciated the untiring efforts of coaching staff and Pakistan Squash Federation to train the players on international standards, said a press release issued here.

The final turned out to be a one-sided affair, as after giving their 100 percent in the semifinals against Malaysia, Indian boys seemed tired and exhausted against Pakistan. The entire arena was packed with Indian supporters and it was looking like Indians were playing at home rather than in Thailand. They were chanting slogans and cheering for Indian team, bucking them up to win the final. But the Pakistani lads had other ideas as despite being handicapped with the injury of Haris Qasim, who was though available for the final yet Pakistan team management banked on talented Farhan Hashmi and Abbas Zeb to carry the national hopes.

Pakistan’s youngsters were highly passionate and dedicated which helped them win the title. Abbas Zeb, Haris Qasim and Farhan Hashmi have played at senior PSA tournaments and Hamza Khan has also played in countless junior tournaments, besides playing in USA and British Junior Opens as well, while all the other participating nations, keeping one eye on the coming world juniors, have sent their B teams.

Farhan Hashmi started the final proceedings against Veer Chotrani. Farhan, who was the weak link in Pakistani team and he had played almost all the matches going into five games, was nowhere in the first game which was easily won by Chotrani 11-2. Farhan fought back well in the second game and matched fire with fire. It was highly tense game and could have gone either way, but fortunes favoured Farhan, who prevailed and took the game 11-9.

The Pakistani lad continued the good run in the third game as well and kept the Indian under tremendous pressure, which helped him take the third game 11/7. After in cruise control, Farhan let the things slip out of his hands and allowed his opponent too much room and liberty. Chotrani, who was enjoying great support from huge crowd, availed the opportunity offered to him by the Pakistani well and simply outclassed him to win the fourth game 11-5, thus forced the tie into the fifth and decisive game.

Both the players showed tremendous fighting skills and top class squash in the last game. Both fought for each and every point and it was see-saw battle between the archrivals in the court. Pakistani management and players were shouting loud and urging Farhan to finish off Chotrani, while Indian management and massive crowd was right behind Chotrani. Farhan, from somewhere, got the power and played like a true champion, which helped him take the decisive game 11-9, thus gave Pakistan 1-0 crucial lead in the final.

In the second match, Pakistani lad Abbas Zeb was hot favourite to beat Utrkash. Indians were looking down as they also realized that Pakistan’s had better chances of winning the title as Abbas was better player than Utrkash. As per expectation, Abbas played phenomenal squash and simply outclassed his rival. Abbas took the first game 11-4 and routed Utrkash in the second game to take it 11-2. In the third game, it looked like a world champion had been playing against a student as Abbas was toying with Utrkash, which helped the Indian take six points.

The Pakistani lad then finished Utrkash off in style to take the game 11-6, thus ensured title in Pakistan’s grasp. Soon after his victory, the entire Pakistani contingent including PSF secretary Tahir Sultan and coach Fazal Shah, rushed to the court and bowed down in the centre of the court to pay thanks to Almighty and started raising slogans “Pakistan Zindabad”.

It is true that Pakistan has grabbed the title, but it is also true that Abbas and Haris Qasim have no future in junior tournaments and the federation must not fly over the moon and content with Asian Junior team title. It is high time when PSF President Air Chief Marsahl Mujahid Anwar should take all things into account and rather than relying on the federation’s one-sided fairy-tale stories, he should appoint a top level coach to help the national team win the world juniors.

The countrywide talent-hunt programmes must be started without any delays and top coaches should be given task to conduct talent-hunt programmes and their recommendations must be given weight. There are a lot of complaints regarding federation’s trials process as how the players were selected for PNSA for training purposes. It is players’ talent, which brought such ordinary results.

The victory is though appreciable yet rather than making tall claims after winning such meager tournaments, the federation must wake up and prepare the champions the world’s mega events. Pakistan must win World Open, Tournament of Champions and other titles. The PSF president has to look into the matter deeply and then he should decide in the best interest of squash and country.

Meanwhile, Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza congratulated Pakistan squash team on winning Asian Junior Team Squash Championship title after hammering India in the final. In her message to PSF President, Fahmida said: “Youngsters are future of the country. Pakistan possesses huge talent in every sporting field including squash. The juniors have made the countrymen proud by winning the title and I am hopeful that these players will continue to win more international titles for the country.”