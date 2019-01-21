Share:

Lahore - Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has said that PML-N is not striving to overthrow the government as PTI itself is doing that job themselves. “Cussing at the opposition would not solve the problems and challenges faced by the prime minister, if you are willing to address the real issues faced by the people, PML-N are willing to cooperate with you.

The opposition will raise in the national and provincial assemblies the barbarianism practised in Sahiwal under the watch of Prime Minister and his star performing Chief Minister.

Government should table formal legislation to inflict exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of such incidents, the opposition will support such an action,” Hamza affirmed.

Talking to media on Brandt Road on Sunday, Hamza expressed utter grief over the incident and said that a society ceases to exist the day those worn to protect and defend start killing you.

Hamza said that the entire country is teary-eyed at this shattering incident; monsters who do such acts do not deserve any level of pardoning or leniency.

Such incidents are not an opportunity for political point-scoring neither for the government nor the opposition.

The only concern should be unmasking and punishing those responsible.

“The government had changed a dozen stances over this incident over the past 24 hours, demonizing the mother, accusing the father and even going the distance to muddying the waters regarding the children.

When will the truth be told to the people of Pakistan, when will the veil pulled across the face of the perpetrators to protect them, be removed,” Hamza questioned.

Hamza said that the government should get its act together as the international financial institutions had already warned that Pakistan doesn’t even have the capital to pay its next year’s foreign debt obligations.

The SBP had already told that around 77 percent of investment had vanished from the country because of the current government’s policies.

Where are the $300 billion that were promised to the people of Pakistan by the PTI chief? he said.

The PML-N central leader said the government is not at all serious in solving the financial crisis and is only good at immoral mud-slinging inside and outside the assemblies. The economy of the country is gasping on ventilators, law and order is in tatters, he added.

Hamza said that thousands of sons of soil laid down their lives in operation Zarb-e-Azab and operation Rudd-ul-Fasaad to give this country the peace and tranquility for which PML-N took stringent steps as well.

Please do not take any decision driven by your ego to undermine all these sacrifices, Hamza said.

Meanwhile, PML-N Central Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should man up to his own words said in the past and resign after accepting responsibility for the Sahiwal tragedy instead of cosmetics of adopting the victim children.

“Imran Khan had so proudly touted that he was standing behind the performance of CM Usman Buzdar.

That automatically fixed responsibility on Imran Khan because the bloodbath was carried out on his watch. When will the Prime Minister resign?” Marriyum questioned while Reacting to the Sahiwal incident.

Marriyum said the entire country had been in a state of shock and grief over the heart wrenching Sahiwal incident while the Prime Minister of the country woke up from his slumber after 24 hours to express grief over this disaster. At least he finally did manage to relate to the grief of the country for one instance, no matter if with a 24hour lag, she added.

“Innocent civilians of Pakistan were murdered in cold blood in front of their children on the Prime Minister’s watch.

Why the names of the misplaced Prime Minister and the inconspicuous Chief Minister have not been added to the anonymous FIR? Why were the names of the on-duty officers not added to the FIR?” she asked.

Marriyum said entere Punjab government had gone into hiding after the incident and if the CM had to wait for the PM’s approval to act on such an upheaval, the people of Punjab are doomed under this government.

She slammed government spokesperson approach for focusing on financial support to the poor children instead of stressing the need for investigation.

“Prime Minister, please tell the nation, why were unarmed innocent civilians shot at, tweets won’t do in a time when people want retribution, tell the people when will you stage a sit-in against the brutality in Punjab, when are you bringing in your signature container that you so fondly used to protest against such incidents, when will you besiege and set the parliament on fire for this grave injustice.

Tell the people, when will you drag the CM out to the people, like you used to say about other CM? When are you planning to enforce one of your popular lockdowns over this incident?” she lambasted, reminding Imran of his previous conduct.

Marriyum said Imran Khan is the most powerful person in the country right now, he is the Prime Minister, instead of expressing grief like a helpless weak Pakistani, he should tell the people when he is bringing the culprits to law.

Imran should tell the people who the real Chief Minister of Punjab is, she concluded.