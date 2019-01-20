Share:

SIALKOT-The national flag-carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) launched direct international passenger flights to Europe from Sialkot International Airport here on Sunday. Federal Minister for Aviation Muhammadmian Soomro formally inaugurated the start of PIA's flights to Europe from Sialkot International Airport.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Chairman SIAL Nadeem Anwar Qureshi, Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq, senior PIA officials and leading people from travel industry accorded a warm welcome to the passengers of PIA flight (PK-720), with 300 male and female passengers, from Paris-France via Barcelona-Spain with special bouquets, which landed at Sialkot International Airport here. The aviators and ground staff presented water cannon salute to the PIA aircraft here.

Later, PIA's flight (PK-769) took off for Paris-France and Barcelona-Spain from Sialkot International Airport. Senior officials of PIA and SIAL seen off the passengers.

Both PIA and SIAL jointly hosted a prestigious launching ceremony at Sialkot airport here wherein Federal Minister for Aviation Muhammadmian Soomro presided over the event.

On the occasion, senior PIA officials added that at the initial stage, the PIA will run direct international passenger flight between Paris-France, Barcelona-Spain and Sialkot-Pakistan once a week and later this number PIA flights to other European countries will be increased soon.

Addressing the participants, Federal Minister for Aviation Muhammadmian Soomro highly hailed the Sialkot exporters' spirit and struggling for establishing Asia's firs' ever private sector Sialkot international airport on self-help basis. Now, the Sialkot exporters have established their own private airline Air Sal on self-help basis, setting a unique example of self-help for the others to replicate it.

The federal minister said that the government is making all out sincere efforts to ensure provision of international standard and advanced aviation facilitiesto passengers at all airports in Pakistan. Muhammadmian Soomro said that the Sialkot exporters were the jewel of the national economy, as the Sialkot exporters have been playing a pivotal role in strengthening the national economy and boosting the national exports by earning precious foreign exchange to the tune of US $ 2 billion annually.

He said that the government was fully aware of the perturbing problems of the business community and government was making hectic efforts to ensure the amicable solution to these problems by taking the business community into confidence as well. Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Nadeem Anwar Qureshi told the participants that the success of Sialkot international airport has also been building the trust and confidence of the foreign airlines as well.

He said that after successful flight operation of Saudi Arabia's private international airline "Saudi Gulf Airline" between Sialkot-Pakistan and Saudi Arabia now the Saudi Arabia's official airline "Saudi Airlines" would also start direct passenger flights between Sialkot-Pakistan and Saudi Arabia very soon. He pledged to provide the international standard aviation facilities to all the passengers at Sialkot international airport here as well.

Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Nadeem Anwar Qureshi has said that the grand project of Sialkot airport, set up by Sialkot exporters on self-help basis, has been playing a pivotal role in opening the new vistas of socio-economic and human development in Pakistan's first-ever "Golden Export Triangle" comprising Sialkot, Gujrat and Gujranwala districts, besides, helping a lot in boosting the Sialkot exports.

He added now as many as 55 international passenger flights in a week a taking off to the foreign destinations from Sialkot international airport, saying that the number of these flights would soon be increased due to the growing number of the passengers here.

Chairman SIAL's Business Development Committee Mian Naeem Javaid said that the mega project of Sialkot International Airport, established by the trendy Sialkot exporters on self-help basis, is now proving itself as a milestone towards the stability of the national economy. There is no doubt to say that Sialkot international airport project has now become a success story.

Mian Naeem Javaid added that several more international airlines would soon start their flights operations from Sialkot international airport. He narrated that the mega Sialkot airport project, is now opening the new vistas of economic development in the country and bring a boom in the industrial sector. He said that it would also help in doubling the annual export from Sialkot from existing exports US $ 2 billion, thus catering to the need of the Pakistan's first ever Golden Export Triangle comprising Sialkot, Gujrat and Gujranwala districts.

He said that the management of SIAL has formally invited the several international airlines to come to Pakistan and start their international passenger and cargo flights from Sialkot-Pakistan to several foreign destinations as well. He added that Sialkot airport could be a very successful foreign destination for any airline, saying the Sialkot exporters have written a unique golden history of self help by completing this mega project, advising others to replicate it. He said that the industrialists and exporters of Sialkot had set a unique precedent for others in the country to follow by successfully launching a mega project on self-help basis.

SIALKOT: Federal Minister for Aviation Muhammad Mian Soomro is inaugurating the PIA's passenger flights between Europe and Sialkot at SIAL.–Staff Photo

SIALKOT: A water cannon welcome was being accorded to PIA's aircraft, PIA first passenger flight, upon landing at Sialkot international airport.–Staff Photo