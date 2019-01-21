Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday vowed reforms in Punjab police after four people, including two women, were killed in a recent alleged shootout by the Counter-Terrorism Department personnel in Sahiwal.

The premier, in a Twitter post, wrote that he would not only ensure the guilty are given exemplary punishment but also “review the entire structure of Punjab police & start process of reforming it.”

The grief & anger of the ppl of Pak on Sahiwal incident is understandable & justified. I assure the nation that when I return from Qatar not only will the guilty be given exemplary punishment but I will review the entire structure of Punjab police & start process of reforming it. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 21, 2019

Prime Minister Imran is embarking on a two-day visit to Qatar today, on the invitation of Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hammad Al Thani.

Earlier, on Saturday, four people – including three members of a family – were killed in an alleged encounter in Sahiwal. CTD personnel said they had killed a local commander of militant organisation Daesh and three others in the operation. Eyewitnesses, however, disputed the claim and said the people in the car did not fire at officials, nor were any explosives recovered from the vehicle.

The dead included a man, his wife and their teenage daughter, as well as the driver of the car who, according to the CTD, was involved in terrorist acts.