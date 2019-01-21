Share:

PESHAWAR - The traders, whose shops located near the historic Mahabbat Khan Mosque were sealed by district administration and other departments concerned, on Sunday ended their protest after provincial government’s assurance to address their reservations. According to details, the leaders of business community and shopkeepers had started protest against the sealing of more than 11 shops, surrounding the historic Mahabbat Khan Mosque Peshawar, which called off after successful negotiations with PTI MNA from NA-31 Haji Shaukat Ali here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had issued directives to address reservations of the affected traders as they had started protest against sealing of their shops. PTI MNA Haji Shaukat Ali and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Imran Hamid Sheikh held negotiations with the affected traders.

After which, a committee has been constituted to resolve the issue amicably. Technical committee will be comprised of official/engineers from Town-I administration and Department of Archaeology and Museums Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The committee will submit its report regarding shops and Mahabbat Khan Mosque immediately to address the issues amicably.

Earlier, talking to media at the protesting traders’ camp, Haji Shaukat Ali said that the government’s top priority is to resolve issues of the community. He also said that the renovation and rehabilitation of historic Mahabbat Khan Mosque Peshawar is essential to protect it from further damage.

He said the government has committed to create more employment opportunities, instead of closing already established businesses. He said the committee has been constituted to address the issue in an amicable manner.