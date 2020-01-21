Share:

LAHORE - A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday observed that Additional Attorney General (AAG) Ishtiaq A Khan should restrict himself to law point in the court and stop giving political statement regarding former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s activities abroad.

The LHC division bench made these remarks during hearing of a petition filed by the former prime minister seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL)

The bench comprised of Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi and Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad adjourned petition for an indefinite period of time filed by Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL)

At the outset of proceedings, Nawaz Sharif’s counsel submitted that his client was still under treatment in the United Kingdom whereas his medical reports had been submitted to the LHC’s registrar office twice in compliance with the court orders

In response to a query, the counsel submitted that his client would immediately come back after being declared fit by doctors. However, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Ishtiaq A Khan mentioned that Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports had not been provided.

He submitted that the court, on November 16, allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for a period of four weeks whereas the period had already expired. The AAG submitted that now he (Nawaz) was roaming around (in London) and eating burgers in restaurants. To which, Nawaz Sharif’s counsel raised objection on the remarks about his client by the law officer

At this, Justice Chaudhry observed that the law officer should restrict himself to the law point in the court.

Afterwards, the division bench directed the law officer to file response over Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports and adjourned the petition for an indefinite period of time.

The bench remarked that after reviewing the reports, the government could adopt further legal course, if required.

Nawaz Sharif, through the petition, had challenged inclusion of his name in the ECL and the condition imposed by the federal government for removing the same.

In November 2019, the government had announced that Nawaz will be given a one-time permission to travel abroad for a period of four weeks for the PML-N leader’s medical treatment.

On November 16, the LHC had granted permission to Nawaz to travel abroad for a period of four weeks. The permission was granted primarily on the basis of undertakings submitted on behalf of the PML-N leaders.

Nawaz had in his undertaking said: “I undertake to return to Pakistan as per my past record to face the process of law and justice within four weeks or as soon as I am declared healthy and fit to travel back to Pakistan by my doctors. I also do hereby bind myself to the undertaking given by my brother Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.”

Likewise, Shehbaz added in his undertaking: “I do hereby undertake to ensure return of my brother Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, within four weeks or as and when certified by doctors that he has regained his health and is fit to return to Pakistan.

I further undertake to provide/send the periodical medical reports of the doctor duly notarised by the embassy to the registrar of this court.” As a result, Nawaz left for London for his medical treatment but has not returned so far.