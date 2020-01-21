Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minsiter for Scienece and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that technology bussines will be benefited thorugh China Pakistan Econonic Corridor (CPEC). Fedeeral Minister in a tweet said he met Chairman CPEC Authority Lt.General (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa and discussed Pak-China collaboration in the field of Science and Technolog. He said Science and Technology is going to be part of CPEC in April 2020. According to details, a high level delegation of Chinese National Development and Reforms Commission (NDRC) is likely to visit Pakistan in April to review progress on various CPEC projects.The Chinese government had agreed to provide up to $1 billion grant for socioeconomic development and poverty reduction projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). China has completed several energy and infrastructure projects during last five years under CPEC umbrella and now both countries are about to enter a new phase of cooperation with focus on the execution of social sector infrastructure projects, SEZ and ML-I. According to a senior government official said, collaboration in the field of Science and Technology between China and Pakistan will also be part of discussion during the visit of delegation. He said Pakistan has taken several new new initiatives in Scien and Technology field under the leadership of Minister of Sciene and Technology Fawad Chaudhary. He Said Prime Minsiter Imran Khan had also appreciated the Fawad performance as ministe Science and Technology.